J. J. Keller Center for Market Insights launches 2024 State of Fleet Management Survey

The J. J. Keller Center for Market Insights is pleased to announce the launch of its fourth annual State of Fleet Management survey. This benchmarking survey aims to gain valuable insights into the challenges faced by fleet managers, enabling the transportation industry to better understand their priorities and constraints as these change over time.

The survey, which is now open, will run from Monday, January 29, 2024, through Monday, February 12, 2024.

Fleet managers are encouraged to participate and share their experiences by accessing the survey here.

The J. J. Keller Center for Market Insights will share the survey results with the public through transportation media outlets, social media platforms and a webcast. By disseminating this valuable information, the center aims to foster meaningful discussions and support the success of fleet managers across the industry.

“Fleet managers play a critical role in the transportation sector, and their challenges and priorities are constantly evolving,” said Susan Baranczyk, head of corporate communications at J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc. “Through our State of Fleet Management survey, we aim to gain a comprehensive understanding of their pain points and provide actionable insights to help them overcome these challenges.”

The survey covers a wide range of topics, including regulatory compliance, safety, driver knowledge and skill, and leadership buy-in. Fleet managers from all sectors are encouraged to participate and contribute to this research.