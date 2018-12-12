National Transit Institute is currently seeking an Instructional Course Designer

Position Information

Overview The Bloustein School seeks to improve our increasingly urbanized and interconnected world by exploring planning approaches and public policy solutions that are healthier, greener, fairer, and generate greater prosperity than do current practices. It pursues equitable and efficient solutions to public problems at multiple levels from the global to the local and emphasizes the professional perspectives of urban planning, public policy, and public health. Within each of these domains, the school advances its aspiration to be a global leader in teaching, research, and service by engaging society’s challenges with focused programs that align current strengths with emerging needs. Its mission includes:

• Solving public problems through constructive engagement of governmental, private, and non-profit actors;

• Addressing the challenge of urbanization in its various global manifestations;

• Serving New Jersey’s need for a rigorous and engaging public policy forum; and

• Preparing students for rewarding professional careers in public service.For more information please visit: https://bloustein.rutgers.edu

Posting Summary Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, is seeking an Instructional Course Designer for Edward J. Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy- National Transport Institute. Under a grant from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), the National Transit Institute (NTI) is responsible for the design, development, implementation, evaluation, and delivery of training on a variety of public transportation-related topics for a national audience. Under the direction of the Associate Director, this position works with subject-matter experts (SMEs) and FTA staff to design and develop training materials. Among the key duties of this position are the following:

• Responsible for training materials, which are developed primarily for classroom distribution in the form of course participant workbooks (PowerPoint platform), course instructor guides, and course participant support materials.

• Produces and enhances training materials, such as PowerPoint presentations, participant workbooks, instructor guides, and other materials in support of training needs. Designs, develops and edits training materials and guides them through the required approval processes.

• Collaborates with NTI and FTA staff to ensure all training materials are consistent with the mission and goals of NTI, prioritizes work projects, and strives to meet deliverable deadlines.

• Conducts needs assessment or provides input to identify training requirements, method of instruction, learning activities, and delivery for course content (e.g., instructor-led classroom training, computer-based applications, webinars, etc.) and evaluates improvement of delivery techniques.

Minimum Education and Experience • Bachelor’s degree in adult education and training, education, instructional design, curriculum/instructional development, instructional technology, or a related field; or an equivalent combination of education and/or experience that provides knowledge, understanding, and skill in adult learning theory.

• A minimum of two years of experience in instructional design within higher education or with adult continuing education.

Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities • Attention to consistency and detail across multiple courses and materials

• Excellent interpersonal, communication, and organizational skills, and the ability to work with team members, who may have diverse backgrounds and perspectives, to bring course development to completion

• Proficiency with the Microsoft Office Suite; especially Microsoft PowerPoint and Word

• Instructional design and course implementation for adult learners; utilization of audio, visual, interactive, computer, and web-based training aids; writing, editing, formatting, proofreading, and publication or production of multimedia educational products; and organization, coordination and facilitation of projects.

Preferred Qualifications • Preferred but not required, one or more of the following areas: public transportation, transportation, or transportation planning.

• Experience with graphics software and authoring tools, such as Photoshop, Acrobat, Illustrator, and Camtasia, as well as familiarity with Learning Management Systems and AV equipment is preferred.

• Those with primarily distance-learning/online curriculum development background are also encouraged to apply.

Equipment Utilized • The position requires the regular use of a computer; proficiency with the following software: Microsoft Office Suite (PowerPoint, Word, Excel, Outlook), Adobe Products (Acrobat, Photoshop, Illustrator), and Camtasia;

• As well as various instructional technology media, including AV equipment and technology for web-based course delivery.

Physical Demands and Work Environment • This position is located off campus and requires occasional travel to evaluate course deliveries and meet with course development teams.