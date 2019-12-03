INIT announces opening of West Coast Development Center

INIT Innovations in Transportation, Inc., a leading supplier of integrated ITS and fare management systems for public transit, has announced the opening of a Development Center in the Pacific Northwest.

The state-of-the-art facility is located in the Norton Building, 801 Second Avenue, in Seattle, WA and will house INIT‘s current staff, along with an additional half dozen new developers and software engineers. The growing team will continue to invest in open API development, custom reporting, and third-party integrations to support INIT’s fare collection customers.

“Over the last five years, the number of transit agencies choosing to partner with INIT for modern fare management systems has grown tremendously. The center’s position allows us to take advantage of the thriving software engineering environment in the region and be close to our West Coast customers,” says Eric Linxweiler, INIT’s Chief Operating Officer for the Western Region.

Since 2011, when INIT’s Seattle office was initially established, an influx of project awards, including the recent deliveries of a next generation fare system for the Central Puget Sound Regional Transit Authority (Sound Transit) and an advanced fare payment system for the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) in San Diego, CA, have been a catalyst for the company’s growth momentum.

A Grand Opening Ceremony will take place on December 10, 2019 at the new facility, and will host a wide audience including customers, business associates and City officials to celebrate this investment in the region and to the industry.

The opening of the new development center will strengthen INIT’s plans to support their North American customers, expand their capabilities, and better service expanding markets.

For more information about the center’s grand opening, please contact Eric Linxweiler, INIT COO, West Coast at elinxweiler@initusa.com.