IMG announces two new member companies – Cardinal Transportation & Eagle Christian Tours

IMG today announces two new member companies to the invitation only network, Cardinal Transportation, Columbus, OH and Eagle Christian Tours, Rome, GA.

Bronwyn Wilson, IMG President said: “These two companies are outstanding additions to IMG. They share the core values of IMG with their focus on safety, training, and customer service excellence. We are delighted to welcome them both and know that each company brings great qualities to IMG while expanding our customer footprint.”

Cardinal Transportation is one of the leading transportation providers in Columbus, Ohio and was founded in 2000. Today with a fleet of over 70 vehicles, Cardinal is dedicated to exceptional service. Cardinal’s President and Owner Roy Alonso said about becoming an IMG company: “It is an

incredible privilege to become a member of the IMG group. To me this is a great opportunity, as it will allow our company to collaborate and work together with other trusted companies Nationwide.”

It was in 2012 that Eagle Christian Tours (ECT) was founded by Brett Roes with a single coach and today operates 37 vehicles from their facility in Rome, Georgia. Servicing the Georgia region and beyond, ECT now has second generation family members in the leadership team, and they continue to grow with a focus on culture, service and caring for their travelling guests. Brett Roes said: “Over the years we’ve befriended several business owners from all over the United States who operate exceptional motorcoach companies. As time went on it seemed that the people, we most wanted to emulate had one thing in common: they were all IMG members. It is truly an honor to even be considered for membership and we are deeply grateful for the invitation to join the IMG family.”