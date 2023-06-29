IMG announces Coach Atlantic Maritime Bus as newest member

IMG today announced the acceptance of Coach Atlantic Maritime Bus, Halifax, Canada, as the newest member of the invitation only network.
Coach Atlantic Maritime Bus is a leading provider of passenger transportation in Eastern Canada. Beginning in 2005 with 30 employees, the Company has grown to three locations on the east coast with 515 employees within Halifax, Nova Scotia, Moncton, New Brunswick and Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. Coach Atlantic Maritime Bus is the largest family owned and operated motorcoach transportation company in Canada. The group boasts “the most diverse fleet in the Maritimes” and offers transportation to meet their customers’ unique needs. Coach Atlantic Maritime Bus provides services in the following markets: intercity line run services, group charters, multi-day tours, cruise ship shore excursions, municipal transit, and school bus routes.
“One of the key factors of the transportation industry is the reliance on partners in order to provide the end service to the customer. For Coach Atlantic Maritime Bus to have the honor to join the IMG Group, and their respected network of operators, it means our partnerships will grow and strengthen as we move forward”, Matthew Cassidy, President, Coach Atlantic Maritime Bus said.
Bronwyn Wilson, IMG President said: “Coach Atlantic Maritime Bus is a wonderful company that expands the IMG footprint into the Atlantic provinces of Canada. Coach Atlantic Maritime Bus is a substantial company who share IMG’s values and will be an outstanding addition to the network.”