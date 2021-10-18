IC BUS® awards scholarship recipients for 2021

Today IC Bus® announced nine recipients of its annual IC Bus Scholarship. The scholarships, which are awarded to family members of IC Bus dealer employees, are a joint effort between IC Bus and its dealer network to demonstrate the company’s commitment to higher education in the communities where their employees live and work. Each awardee will receive $2,500 toward education expenses for the 2021-2022 school year.

Of the nine selected to receive scholarships, three memorial scholarships were awarded to honor the leadership of past influential IC Bus dealers.

This year’s scholarship recipients include:

Ethan Thieneman, Harlow Hageness Scholarship – Midwest Transit, Kankakee, IL

Zoe Adams, Richard Wolfington Sr. Scholarship – DATTCO, New Britain, CT

Alexis Mushel, Holly Hoglund Klein Scholarship – Mid-State Truck, Marshfield, WI

Evan Parkins – Silver State International Trucks, Sparks, NV

Emily Burlison – Midwest Transit, Whitestown, IN

Erika Kundinger – Mid-State Truck, Marshfield, WI

Alexander Giles – Mid-State Truck, Marshfield, WI

Jena Lynn Hughes – Waters International Trucks, Natchez, MS

Caleb Rayner – Carolina International Trucks, Columbia, SC

“IC Bus is proud to support these students and their aspirations toward their future careers,” said Trish Reed, vice president and general manager, IC Bus. “Navistar strives to drive and inspire change by encouraging people to align themselves around something bigger. Providing this opportunity to our IC Bus dealers and families of their teams is something we are passionate about.”

Navistar is dedicated to supporting education and bettering the communities where employees live and work through scholarships, technician programs, equipment donations, volunteering and sustainability.