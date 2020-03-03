IBTTA Foundation Announces the 2020 Scholarship Program and Tolling Immersion Program for Undergraduates Seeking Careers in Transportation

Johnson, President of the International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association (IBTTA), the worldwide association for the owners and operators of toll facilities and the businesses that serve them, announced the IBTTA Foundation is now accepting applications for five $5000 scholarships. The scholarships are awarded each year to undergraduate students pursuing degrees in various fields of study, including engineering; urban and regional planning; construction management; public administration; and finance that benefit the tolling industry.

The Scholarship Program is administered by Scholarship America®, the nation’s largest designer and manager of scholarship, tuition assistance and other education support programs for corporations, foundations, associations and individuals. Awards are granted without regard to race, color, creed, religion, sexual orientation, age, gender, disability or national origin.

The 2020 scholarship winners will be announced in June, and will be recognized during the Opening Ceremonies of IBTTA’s 88th Annual Meeting and Exhibition in Austin, Texas on September 14, 2020. Students can apply here.

“In concert with the Scholarship Program, I launched a presidential initiative, the Tolling Immersion Program (TIP) which creates a banner around IBTTA’s successful leadership programs and incorporates an internship program. The internship program is focused on attracting the best and the brightest college students and young professionals to our industry,” said Samuel Johnson, President of IBTTA and Chief Toll Operations Officer for the Transportation Corridor Agencies. “The internship program is unique in that it will offer a two-part summer employment experience with some of the most innovative agencies in transportation and also with private firms from the global industry that supports the industry. By offering internship and mentoring programs directly with our toll agencies and private sector businesses, IBTTA will provide a purposeful, set of experiences that highlight the vast opportunities within transportation It is our hope the participants from the program will become an integral part of IBTTA and future leaders of our industry.”

The Tolling Immersion Program fits nicely with existing efforts of IBTTA’s Young Professionals Council, Leadership Academy, Scholarship Program and Council of Platinum Sponsors.

For more information about IBTTA and these programs, please visit www.ibtta.org or contact Bill Cramer at bcramer@ibtta.org or 202-210-2962.