FMCSA: Hours-of-Service has been sent to OMB

At the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) Conference in Orlando this morning, FMCSA Acting Administrator Jim Mullen made the following announcement regarding the hours of service rulemaking:

“After carefully reviewing these comments, I am pleased to announce today that FMCSA is moving forward with a final rule on hours-of-service and that the Agency has sent a final rule to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) for review. While I can’t go into the specifics of this final rule, please know that the goal of this process from the beginning has been to improve safety for all motorists and to increase flexibility for commercial drivers.”