Holiday Tours Celebrates Purchase of 100th Prevost

Holiday Tours, based in Randleman, North Carolina, recently celebrated receiving its 100th Prevost motorcoach with the delivery of five new Prevost H3-45’s. Holiday purchased its first Prevost coach in 1982 and the first H3-45 in 1991. Today the company has a fleet of 79 coaches, the vast majority of which are Prevost, serving more than 50,000 passengers annually.

The delivery of the 100th coach was marked by a visit to Holiday Tours by Prevost Sales VP, Jack Forbes, who presented Holiday Tours General Manager David Moody with a special award and spoke to a small gathering of employees about the importance of the relationship.

“Prevost is deeply grateful for your business and for our affiliation over the years,” Forbes said. “We have thoroughly enjoyed watching how Holiday Tours has matured and grown as a company as you have showcased Prevost in your fleet as your motorcoach of choice.”

Forbes also expressed gratitude to the family for being willing to serve and help shape the industry as a whole by acting in volunteer leadership roles in both regional and industry associations.

“We are proud to be associated with a company where three generations of a family have dedicated themselves not only to the success of their motorcoach business but also to the complete satisfaction of the traveling public,” said David Schmidt, one of the first Prevost salespeople to work with Holiday Tours.

“We are so appreciative of our relationship with Prevost,” Moody, who is the grandson of founders Nancy and Dwight Thompson, said. “It’s not just a normal vendor/customer association — it truly is a partnership.”

Holiday Tours has built its reputation on caring about its customers and its equipment. The company’s website highlights its guiding principles of “Quality, Value and Personalized Service.” Rhonda Moody, Director of Marketing and daughter of co-founder, Nancy Thompson, spoke with great pride about the lessons she learned from her mother about customer care.

Her mother told her, “If you can make them feel like family, you’ve got them,” Rhonda quoted.

She went on to say they try to this day to model all their tour guides after her mom, who was the immensely popular original tour guide for the company.

The company was among the first to offer escorted group tours to such places as New York, Washington, Nashville, and Disney World. Destinations now include all 50 states and Canada as well as Europe, Australia and more.