Haldex sponsors Missouri S&T Formula SAE Racing Team

Haldex, a leading global manufacturer of air brake systems for trucks, trailers, and buses is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Missouri S&T Formula SAE Racing Team.

The United States Senate’s, Special Committee on Aging, released a report in December of 2017 stating, “America’s labor force is aging” and by 2026 the number of Americans over age 55, will make up nearly one-quarter of the labor force. While employees are working longer, numerous sources state that approximately 10,000 Baby Boomers are retiring each day. At some point, all industries will feel this pinch, but what steps can we take to lessen this impact in our industry? Don Reimondo, President and CEO of HDA Truck Pride, recently challenged an audience to consider it a personal mission to recruit fresh new minds into the Heavy Duty Industry.

One of the ways Haldex is fulfilling this mission, is by sponsoring and recruiting top engineering talent from the Missouri S&T Formula SAE Racing Team. Ron Moody, Chief Engineer, Mechatronics for Haldex, commented, “These programs develop skills in students that aren’t part of their regular curriculum. They’re the guys and gals that step forward and lead our organization…so when I think of the future of our industry, I think of these kids driving it.” This partnership brings a new perspective to Haldex and allows us to merge the invaluable expertise of our senior staff with the fresh outlook of these students. The collaboration of this union is truly exhilarating to watch.

Haldex extends this challenge. What steps can everyone in our industry take, to bring the next generation of optimistic talent into the Heavy Duty Market Sector?

To learn more about this sponsorship: https://youtu.be/_CGVNIFUP7k