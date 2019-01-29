Grande West Announces Mississippi State Transit Orders

Grande West Transportation Group Inc., a Canadian manufacturer of mid-sized multi-purpose transit vehicles for sale in Canada and the United States, is pleased to announce new purchase orders for Buy America Vicinity buses by two Mississippi-based transit agencies through our U.S. Dealer Alliance Bus Group (ABG).

Grande West received purchase orders for five Vicinity buses from the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi and for two Vicinity buses from Mississippi State in Starksville, Mississippi for deliveries in 2019 and early 2020. These orders, valued at over $3 million CAD, are initial orders of a 5-year consortium contract with Mississippi-based transit agencies announced on October 29, 2018.

”We are proud to welcome the University of Mississippi and Mississippi State into the Vicinity family. Our customers make choices to elevate the quality of life in their communities. They operate with objectivity, vision and common sense. Vicinity is a proud partner that provides a purpose-built approach to bus design and manufacturing helping customers fulfill their goals,” Rob Mowat, VP of sales and marketing for Grande West said.

Backlog: Current total firm orders are for approximately 160 buses valued at over $53 million CAD.

This release was originally published on the Grande West Transportation website. You can view it here.