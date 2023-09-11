GoPegasus Art on Wheels receives coveted 2023 Flagler Award for Tourism Advocacy

GoPegasus Art on Wheels, an innovative cultural initiative, proudly announces its recognition at the 2023 Flagler Awards in the category of Tourism Advocacy. Organized annually by VISIT FLORIDA, the Flagler Awards recognize exceptional efforts in Florida tourism marketing and celebrate those who champion Florida as the world’s premier travel destination.

GoPegasus Art on Wheels, renowned for its pioneering approach to promoting the arts and tourism sectors, has once again been lauded for its outstanding contributions. This accolade underscores the program’s steadfast dedication to nurturing creativity, fostering community engagement, and support to the arts industry.

The Flagler Awards, known for honoring excellence and innovation in marketing Florida to the global audience, provide a platform to commend Florida’s tourism champions. Emerging as the winner in the Tourism Advocacy category is a testament to GoPegasus Art on Wheels’ impactful advocacy for the arts and tourism industries, particularly during trying times.

“We are truly honored to receive this prestigious recognition, which acknowledges the tireless efforts of our team and partners in advancing the vision of GoPegasus Art on Wheels. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to VISIT FLORIDA and the Flagler Awards for spotlighting the pivotal role of the arts and tourism in our state,” expressed Claudia Menezes, Vice President of GoPegasus.

GoPegasus Art on Wheels expresses its heartfelt thanks to VISIT FLORIDA and the Flagler Awards for this esteemed recognition, as well as to the community, partners, and supporters who have played a pivotal role in its journey.