ViriCiti, a leading telematics and charger management platform, announces it has partnered with GILLIG, one of the largest bus manufacturers in North America. The collaboration means GILLIG’s electric bus telematics are now powered by ViriCiti’s best-in-class fleet management platform.

Just like the “Intel inside” a personal computer, ViriCiti’s platform will now be available in GILLIG buses, offering GILLIG customers an intuitive user-friendly platform.

“We’re very excited to be partnering with GILLIG to offer their customers a complete telematics solution. Both GILLIG and ViriCiti are committed to providing operators with powerful insights that helps them optimize their fleet operations and make the transition to electric easier,” said Trishan Peruma, Head of Business Development North America, ViriCiti.

For operators, this means that ViriCiti’s telematics platform will provide access to real-time data and insights, as well as future-proof their operations for prospective bus, charger and third-party software integrations.

The first buses with the integrated offer have already left GILLIG’s Livermore production facility.