GILLIG wins $44.2 million contract for battery electric buses

The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) and Park City Transit have awarded GILLIG a $44.2 million contract for 44 battery electric buses, with an option of 95 additional buses over five years. The contract includes 16 plug-in charging systems and four high-power on-route chargers.

“We’re honored that UTA and Park City have chosen us to help bring zero-emission transit to Utah,” said GILLIG Vice President of Sales Bill Fay. “We have a long history of supporting these agencies with our buses, dating back to the mid-1980s. These new battery-electric buses will provide safe, reliable and environmentally friendly transit for several communities in the state. We take great pride in providing our customers with buses they can depend on and that will help them achieve their sustainability goals.”

UTA has designated 11 of the initial buses to operate on the 5.3-mile Ogden Bus Rapid Transit line which will run from Ogden FrontRunner Station, through downtown Ogden, through the Weber State University campus to McKay-Dee Hospital.

Of the 44 electric buses in the initial contract, thirteen will be delivered to Park City, Utah.

“UTA has a long-term commitment to reduce emissions along the Wasatch Front, and the GILLIG battery electric buses will greatly support that effort,” said UTA Executive Director Carolyn M. Gonot. “These buses will be used on heavily traveled corridors, each eliminating dozens of gallons of diesel fuel being used daily. By continuing to add alternative fuel vehicles to our fleet, UTA is increasing its contribution to air quality and sustaining our high quality of life.”

GILLIG’s deep experience with electrification dates to 2001 with development of an electric trolley bus. For the next two decades, GILLIG perfected electrification technologies in its hybrid and battery electric product offerings. This has resulted in the company introducing consistently reliable and proven products, helping GILLIG earn the distinction of manufacturing the most well-built, lowest cost buses to maintain on the market. In gradeability testing, GILLIG electric buses have exceled in performance measures on some of the most challenging terrains. The buses are 100 percent built by American workers in Livermore.

Because of their reliability, GILLIG electric buses maintain a high readiness rate and are on route as promised, serving customers and transporting riders efficiently and comfortably thanks to the smooth, quiet, all-electric operation. This availability gives fleet managers greater predictability in bus route operations and results in less bus downtime and maintenance costs.

GILLIG electric buses are built on the company’s proven low floor platform. The buses feature Cummins powertrains and, with seating for 38, the 40-foot models are highly regarded for durability, safety and overall performance. GILLIG has partnered with industry leaders in charging systems to provide more high-performance plug-in chargers and overhead inductive charging options.