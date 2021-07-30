GILLIG announces 2021 Low-No Grant awards

GILLIG LLC, the leading manufacturer of heavy-duty, clean-energy transit buses in the United States, announced that nine of its transit agency partners have been awarded grants under the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Low or No Emission Program (Low-No).

“We’re looking forward to working with these agency partners to deliver environmentally friendly transit buses to their communities,” said GILLIG Vice President of Sales Bill Fay. “This program is important for agencies across the U.S. that are reducing air pollution and working toward achieving emission-reduction goals.”

The Low-No Program helps fund the purchase or lease of zero-emission and low-emission transit buses and supporting facilities that use advanced technologies. GILLIG partnered with the nine winning transit agencies in completing their Low-No applications to secure funding.

GILLIG’s clean-energy products include its zero-emission battery electric bus, hybrid electric, compressed natural gas, and clean-diesel technology buses with reduced emissions.