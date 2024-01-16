GILLIG advances U.S. manufacturing with strong union partnerships

GILLIG, a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses in the U.S., today announced that Teamsters Local 853 and District Council 16 Auto, Marine, and Specialty Painters Union Local 1176 voted this week strongly in favor of ratifying new collective bargaining agreements with the company. The unions, with whom the company has had strong working relationships since 1976 and 1968, respectively, voted with a resounding 94% endorsement for the new five-year contract. This significant majority vote demonstrates the strength of the unions’ confidence in GILLIG and the company’s dedication to its workforce and to American manufacturing.

“We are thrilled by the overwhelming support for our new collective bargaining agreements,” remarked Derek Maunus, GILLIG’s Chief Executive Officer. “This vote reflects not only GILLIG’s strong partnership with our dedicated workforce but also reinforces our unwavering commitment to the men and women who have contributed to making the company the success it is today.”

By negotiating a fair and balanced agreement with its union partners, GILLIG has reinforced its continued success and stability. The agreements will support the company’s production and warehouse workers and their families by continuing to provide competitive compensation well above the market rate as well as excellent benefits while further fortifying GILLIG’s position as a leader in the American transit bus manufacturing market.