FTA triennial review of Trinity Metro yields perfect score

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) recently completed its triennial review of Trinity Metro – and the results couldn’t be better. The triennial review focused on Trinity Metro’s compliance in 23 areas. No deficiencies were found with the FTA requirements in any of these areas.

“During our review of Fort Worth Transportation Authority [dba Trinity Metro], the FTA transit recipient demonstrated best practices in the following areas: Maintenance, Procurement & Financial Management and Capacity,” said Ketnah Parchment, one of the reviewers. “It was a pleasure working with a team of professionals who implements the FTA CORTAP [Comprehensive Oversight Review and Technical Assistance Program] requirements in an exemplary manner. Congratulations on a review with no findings/deficiencies.”

The months-long process occurs every three years and ensures that transit agencies are adhering to regulations and making any necessary improvements. Positive results are essential because they are tied to future eligibility for federal funding.

“To say I’m elated is an understatement,” said Trinity Metro President & CEO Richard Andreski. “It is uncommon for transit agencies to undergo a federal review without findings. This is a credit to the professional staff at Trinity Metro, who work hard every day to deliver high quality service and meet all of our regulatory obligations. We appreciate the high marks from the Federal Transit Administration and look forward to continuing to deliver results for our customers and stakeholders.”