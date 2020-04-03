FTA to Host Stakeholder Webinar on April 6 for CARES Act Implementation

FTA will host a webinar to provide information about FTA’s implementation of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020. Join FTA leadership and program staff on Monday, April 6, 2020, at 1 p.m. ET to learn more about funding amounts, eligible expenses and other funding features.

The CARES Act was signed into law to provide economic support for a variety of industries affected by the global Coronavirus pandemic, including the transit industry. The CARES Act is a historic bipartisan law that provides $25 billion in funding to support the transit industry’s response to the pandemic.

