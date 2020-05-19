FTA CARES Grants Announced on May 19, 2020

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration today announced multiple grants to various transit agencies as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed by President Donald J. Trump on March 27, 2020.

See FTA’s apportionment tables for the totals apportioned to each area. (This funding is based on the agency’s current request and may not represent the full amount the agency will receive.

“This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” said FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams. “These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.”

In addition to the CARES Act funding, FTA issued a Safety Advisory that prompts transit agencies to develop and implement policies and procedures regarding face coverings and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces, physical separation, and hand hygiene consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) guidance. CARES Act funding can be used to cover 100% of these costs.

$449 Million for BART, SFMTA COVID-19 Response in San Francisco, California

The FTA announced two grant awards totaling $449 million to the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District (BART) and San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) in California as part of the CARES Act.

BART will receive $251.6 million and SFMTA will receive $197.2 million in grant funds to continue transit operations throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and replace lost fare revenues during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

$876.8 Million Grant Award to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority for COVID-19 Response

The FTA announced an $876.8 million grant award to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) as part of the CARES Act.

WMATA will use the grant award for operating, capital and preventive maintenance expenses, which are necessary to maintain critical transit services and to ensure the safety of its passengers and employees during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

$185 Million for Tri-Met COVID-19 Response in Portland, Oregon

The FTA announced a $185 million grant award to the Tri-County Metropolitan District of Oregon (Tri-Met) in Portland, Oregon, as part of the CARES Act.

Tri-Met will use the grant funds to support its bus, rail and paratransit transportation services during the COVID-19 public health emergency. Covered expenses will include driver salaries, including administrative leave for employees due to reductions in service or required for a quarantined worker, personal protective equipment (PPE) and cleaning supplies.

$166.3 Million for Sound Transit COVID-19 Response in Seattle, Washington

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) today announced a $166.3 million grant award to the Central Puget Sound Regional Transportation Authority (Sound Transit) in Seattle, Washington, as part of the CARES Act.

Sound Transit will use the grant funds for operating costs, maintenance, disinfecting vehicles, and keeping drivers safe across its light rail, bus, paratransit and other transit services during the COVID-19 public health emergency.