FTA and NTI to Hold Advanced Environmental Justice Workshop in June

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and the National Transit Institute (NTI) will offer an invitation-only “Advanced-Level Environmental Justice Workshop”on June 11-12, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas.

This course, intended for staff from transit agencies, Metropolitan Planning Organizations and state Departments of Transportation, incorporates case study-based discussions and activities so participants can consider new approaches to apply environmental justice best practices in their communities. Discussions will focus on examples of best practices from the field.

To be considered for this workshop, fill out the application questionnaire by Monday, April 8, 2019. You will be notified via email whether you have been accepted, and the registration information will be emailed to you. This workshop requires advance preparation by participants.

FTA sponsors NTI to develop and apply innovative solutions to help meet the demands placed on the nation’s public transit systems.

Questions? Contact NTI’s Judy Kolva or Megan Blum or Alan Tabachnick from FTA.

This release originally appeared in an email from the FTA.