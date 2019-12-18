Microtransit Operator Freebee Deploys Lightning Systems Passenger Vehicles

Lightning Systems, a global developer of zero-emission drivetrains, delivered the first two units on an initial order of six Lightning Electric Ford Transit 350HD wheel-chair accessible passenger vans to Freebee, an operator of on-demand public transportation in the South Florida region. Freebee serves local communities through municipal transportation contracts, using a micro-transit model which provides passengers with free door-to-door rides.

“The Lightning Electric Transit 350HD passenger van is ideally suited to the emerging microtransit model,” said Tim Reeser, CEO at Lightning Systems. “Our EV powertrain and battery solution is configured and installed to support features such as wheel-chair lifts, aftermarket HVAC systems, and third-party seating configurations. The combination of performance and range, as well as the passenger experience that comes from riding a battery-electric vehicle, all contribute to making it a great choice for door-to-door transit in urban and suburban environments.”

Many of Freebee’s vehicles are in the low-speed electric class, but the requirement for higher passenger capacities and on-freeway operation has led Freebee to evaluate and deploy electric Transit vans. After an extensive evaluation, Freebee selected Lightning Systems. “When we met with Tim and the team and saw the facility and the sophistication of their software, analytics and upfit, we felt very comfortable giving them our business,” said Jason Spiegel, Freebee’s Managing Partner.

Unlike scheduled transit buses, Freebee’s routes are not consistent. This makes it critical to know the vehicles’ locations and state of battery charge at all times. Lightning Analytics, the sophisticated data capture and analysis platform implemented on all of Lightning’s vehicles, is key. “Being able to monitor the batteries in real time, and understanding how long it’s going to take to charge back up to capacity to continue on a route, is extremely important to our business and our operations,” Spiegel said.

Freebee’s choice of battery-electric vehicles aligns with their mission of reducing the carbon footprint associated with local transportation. This also contributes to municipal sustainability goals, as well as providing cleaner air on the roads.

The vans delivered to Freebee went into service almost immediately after delivery. “Lightning is delivering high-quality powertrains on platforms that customers already know and love, made in the USA, with features like ADA accessibility, while OEMs and some of our competitors are talking about electric prototypes possibly arriving in 2023,” Reeser said. “Even when those do arrive, they won’t have the flexibility to support the breadth of size and upfit options that Lightning does today. By 2023 we will have four years of deep customer engagement and important fleet drive-cycle data from our world-class analytics, allowing us to provide the custom solutions that commercial fleets require.”

About Lightning Systems

Lightning Systems designs and manufacturers zero-emission all-electric powertrains for commercial fleets – from Class 3 Ford Transit vans to Class 6 work trucks and Class 7 and 8 city buses. All Lightning products are available today. The Lightning team works with forward-thinking fleets to provide high-quality electric powertrains on popular OEM chassis, sized for the customer’s drive cycle, with a full suite of telematics, analytics, and charging solutions to maximize energy efficiency. To learn more, visit www.lightningsystems.com.

About Freebee

Freebee is the future of transportation, physically moving people through FREE, on-demand, door-to-door electric transportation. Freebee provides first- and last-mile connectivity that helps get cars off the road and makes communities a place where people can live, work and play without the need for a personal vehicle. Our organization prides itself on executing turnkey solutions for local governments who are looking for ways to decrease car use, while providing transit solutions that promote connectivity and a better quality of life. Currently, Freebee operates a fleet of more than 80 vehicles, providing both on-demand and fixed-route services throughout Florida. To learn more, visit https://ridefreebee.com.