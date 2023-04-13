Foothill Transit names LaShawn King Gillespie as next Deputy CEO

LaShawn King Gillespie will serve as Foothill Transit’s next Deputy Chief Executive Officer. Current Deputy Chief Executive Officer Kevin Parks McDonald, who is retiring after a 23- year career at Foothill Transit, will “pass the baton” to Gillespie on April 28, 2023.

Gillespie has been part of the Foothill Transit team for 17 years and currently serves as the agency’s director of operations and customer service. LaShawn brings a broad and highly valuable skillset to this new position having previously served as Foothill Transit’s director of procurement (2006) and director of planning (2008) before leading the customer service and operations team (2012).

During her tenure, Gillespie has been a crucial member of many of the agency’s landmark initiatives,

including the launch of Foothill Transit’s zero emissions bus program in 2010, the agency’s park and ride COVID-19 vaccine clinic in 2021, and the establishment of the nation’s largest hydrogen fuel cell fleet. When asked what projects or campaigns resonated with her the most during her career, she responded that the miracle was in the day-to-day delivery of service.

“We can’t discount the unglamourous parts of our work because it’s that daily attention to detail that keeps the community connected,” said Gillespie. “I am proud and honored to continue my journey with this incredible team. I’m eager to learn more and to strive to add value as we move forward into this decade.”

“LaShawn’s steady leadership and dedication to our customers ensures that the agency stays in good hands as Kevin Parks McDonald retires,” said Foothill Transit CEO Doran Barnes. “I’m grateful to

LaShawn for stepping up into this role and I’m eager and excited to expand our already strong partnership as we work together to steer the ship of Foothill Transit.”

The director of customer service and operations position is open for application at https://www.foothilltransit.org/careers/director-customer-service-and-operations.

