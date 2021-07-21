FMCSA urges everyone to stay alert and stay safe traveling the nation’s roadways this summer

With a significant rise in the number of vehicles now returning to the Nation’s roadways, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) urges everyone to do their part to share the road safely.

“We depend on trucks to keep our stores supplied with food and medicine, and commercial buses to transport our loved ones safely,” said FMCSA Deputy Administrator Meera Joshi. “We urge truck drivers and bus operators to be extra alert for those on foot and bike, and we urge drivers, motorcyclists, people walking, riding scooters or bicycles to give large trucks and buses extra space to maneuver.”

Joshi also emphasized that commercial truck and bus drivers have responsibilities to operate safely and courteously, to obey speed and other traffic signage, and to be fully compliant with all federal and state safety rules. “These regulations exist to help protect commercial operators – as well as all other roadway travelers,” she said.

The Our Roads, Our Safety campaign is a national partnership program led by FMCSA and designed to continually reach a broader audience with updated safety information resources, including videos, infographics, tip sheets and other materials all freely available for use and distribution.

Because it’s never too early to learn about roadway safety, this year the Our Roads, Our Safety campaign is also launching an interactive web game where children can pick between two adventures to test their knowledge of large truck and bus safety with fun quizzes and challenges along the way.

While the Our Roads, Our Safety outreach efforts will be conducted nationwide, there will be a heightened emphasis across ten states – California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas – that have the highest number of fatal crashes involving large trucks and buses.