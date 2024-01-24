Flxible & Converted Bus Centennial Summit celebrating the100th Birthday of the Original Flxible Bus

Flxible Owners International (FOI) has released the 2024 Flxible & Converted Bus Centennial Summit schedule and information for their bi-annual Bus Parade. The summit will be held from August 21-25, 2024 at Mohican Adventures campground in Loudonville, Ohio. This year’s event includes several family-friendly activities including an original Bus Olympics, mini-golf and go-kart competitions, a canoe trip, and much more! Organizers have arranged for an enhanced parade of buses through historic downtown Loudonville – including Flxible and other makes/manufacturers of buses.

The parade of buses will include parking the attendees’ buses on Main Street in downtown Loudonville for a few hours on Saturday, Aug 25. Chair of the 2024 Planning Committee, Brian Santin said, “We think it only appropriate to showcase to the public and Loudonville community these amazing marvels of engineering.” This will allow the public to peek inside the buses as well as vote for People’s Choice Best Bus and participate in a 50/50 raffle amongst other activities. Food trucks and local shops are also supporting the event including a DJ and announcer who will entertain the crowd and provide individual histories of each bus in the parade.

Other events during the 5-day summit include neighborly nightly campfires, a crafting event, ice cream social, BBQ chicken and ribs dinner, and a local Amish prepared dinner. Thursday evening will dazzle attendees with live entertainment singing tunes from James Taylor, Jim Croce, John Denver and the like while Friday night will feature an outdoor bus-themed movie and popcorn on the big screen! Bus experts will be on hand Saturday afternoon to provide advice and relate experiences of working on all types of buses.

The Flxible company, founded in Loudonville, Ohio built its first bus in 1924 and this year’s Centennial Summit celebrates the 100th Birthday of this bus. All attendees are encouraged to celebrate the birthday of their bus highlighted by a birthday party themed dinner on Saturday evening for all the buses in attendance.

Flxible Buses have been memorialized on the logo of the Family Motor Coach Association as many view Flxible buses to be amongst the original motor coaches. FOI is an organization focused on all things Flxible Bus related, maintains a Flxible bus Facebook page, website, and publishes a Flxible newsletter throughout the year.

For information for the 2024 Flxible Bus Summit please visit the Flxible Owners International Facebook page. Registration information will be posted in the next few weeks.