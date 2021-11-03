ENC® Debuts the Axess Battery Electric Bus (BEB) at APTA Expo

ElDorado National (California) or ENC, a subsidiary of REV Group®, and an industry leader in heavy-duty transit buses and emission-free technology, will launch its fully electric Axess bus, a true zero-emissions transportation solution, at APTA Expo from November 8-10, 2021. In addition to being the first zero emission, zero corrosion battery electric bus (BEB), it is the first to offer 40’, 35’ and 32’ bus lengths.

ENC’s BEB is built on the proven Axess platform which has over 20 years of trusted performance and is the only EV bus in the industry that features a zero-corrosion 100% 304-grade stainless steel body structure/composite exterior. In addition, ENC was the first mass transit bus manufacturer to introduce front or center door ADA compliant wheelchair ramps. The BEB Axess offers multiple configurations for passenger seating and wheelchair accommodations to meet the exacting needs of its customers.

Safety is a core focus in the design and the Axess is the first heavy-duty low-floor bus in the industry to offer 3-point passenger seat belts. Driver visibility and comfort is improved by the largest windshield in the industry, which is angled to deflect the glare of interior lighting and helps to create a quieter bus with less drag driving on the road. The tall windshield and low dash offer greater visibility for drivers of any stature.