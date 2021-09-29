Emmanuelle Toussaint is named one of Canada’s 2022 Clean50

“I’m truly honoured to receive this award in the Manufacturing and Transportation category, alongside with other leaders in sustainability. Nova Bus is committed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions with its zero-emission buses and to support the governments with their commitments to move to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 and I am proud to be part of this journey. I receive this award on my behalf, but I dedicate it to the hard work and collaboration of all the teams I work with”, said Emmanuelle Toussaint.

Gavin Pitchford, CEO, Delta Management Group, said “Emmanuelle Toussaint was chosen after rigorous screening and research by Delta Management, with advice from internal researchers and external advisors, and was among Honourees selected from an initial pool of over 1,000 well qualified nominees.”

Over the past years, Toussaint has invested her time to advocate for green economy and zero emission buses to increase operational efficiency among businesses like Nova Bus and the Volvo Group. She currently serves on the boards of the Canadian Urban Transit Association (CUTA), of the American Public Transportation Association (APTA), of the Quebec Federation of Chambers of Commerce (FCCQ) and chairs the board of Propulsion Quebec.

“I congratulate Ms. Toussaint for her leadership and visionary work. The excellence of Québec leaders like Ms. Toussaint helps to propel Québec forward and to develop a green and resilient economy. The government is proud of its Québec manufactures such as Nova Bus and Prevost, North American divisions of the Volvo Group, that are working to propose solutions for reducing our GHG emissions” , said Benoit Charette, Minister of the Environment and the Fight against Climate Change, Minister Responsible for the Fight against Racism and Minister Responsible for the Laval Region.

“Emmanuelle advocates tirelessly for electric transportation in North America. We are very proud of this individual award which testifies to the performance and competence of our employees on topics that are crucial for the Volvo Group. This is a fantastic achievement” said Ralph Acs, President of Volvo Group Canada Inc.

“Emmanuelle is actively involved in numerous organizations and associations active in the field of the environment and sustainable economy, and in addition to having played a key role in the transformation project of Nova Bus. This personal distinction demonstrates the extent of her talent and role in the implementation of the acceleration of Nova Bus’ electromobility strategy, added Martin Larose, President at Nova Bus.

In choosing Toussaint for the award, organizers of the Clean50 Awards noted: “When you see a transit bus in Canada, chances are, two times out of three, it was built by Nova Bus. Emmanuelle advocated strongly for Nova Bus’ greener future and has helped lead the acceleration of Nova Bus’ electromobility strategy, finding a willing partner in the Federal Government transition with support for this $185M project that will help North American cities to operate hundreds of ZEBs (zero-emissions buses) as they hit the road across Canada and the USA.”