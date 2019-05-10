DOT Announces $5 Million in FY2019 Funding Opportunity for Tribal Transit Projects Nationwide

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) today announced the availability of $5 million in Fiscal Year 2019 competitive grant funding to support transit services for Native American tribes and Alaska Native villagers in rural areas.

FTA’s Tribal Transit Program is authorized by Congress to support public transportation for Native American tribes to provide access to jobs, schools, and health care, as well as to meet the needs of elders, people with disabilities, and youth in rural areas where transit is sparse.

“Public transportation provides a link to critical services for many tribal residents,” FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams said. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with some of the most remote rural communities in the United States by providing safe and reliable transit service.”

Applications will be evaluated based on criteria outlined in the Notice of Funding Opportunity, including how the project will improve the quality of life for the tribe and surrounding communities. Examples include increased ridership and daily trips, improved service, elimination of gaps in service, improved operations and coordination, and increased reliability. The application period will close at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, July 9.

In FY2018, FTA awarded Tribal Transit funds to 36 competitively selected projects in 14 states.

The Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act increased the Tribal Transit formula program from $25 million to $30 million and continued the $5 million annual competitive program.

This release originally appeared on the FTA website. You can view it here.