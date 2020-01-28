DOT Announces $26.9 Million for River Corridor BRT Project in Albany

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Transit Administration (FTA) recently announced a $26.9 million grant to the Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) for the River Corridor Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project. The project will provide faster, more direct, and more reliable transit service connecting major activity centers and increasing ridership along the River Corridor.

“This $26.9 million federal investment will provide residents along the River Corridor better access to jobs, educational opportunities, and other services,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The River Corridor/Blue Line BRT project is a new 16-mile BRT line along the Hudson River connecting Waterford to Downtown Albany. The total project cost is $42.5 million with $26.9 million in funding requested through FTA’s Capital Investment Grants (CIG) Program.

“FTA is proud to join our partners in New York to improve public transportation in Albany,” said FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams. “The River Corridor BRT project will provide fast and efficient service, improving mobility and access at station locations through safer crossings for pedestrians and transit riders.”

Funding for the River Corridor BRT project is provided through FTA’s Capital Investment Grants (CIG) Program, which provides funding for major transit infrastructure projects nationwide. Projects accepted into the program must go through a multi-year, multi-step process according to requirements in law to be eligible for consideration to receive program funds.

Since January 20, 2017, FTA has advanced funding for 25 new CIG projects throughout the nation totaling approximately $7.63 billion in funding commitments. With today’s funding announcement, this administration has executed 22 CIG funding agreements totaling more than $4.55 billion in CIG funding.