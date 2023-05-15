DMV Permit Test launches new VIN Decoder tool in partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

It’s important to note that the VIN is stamped into into the metal chassis of the car. Therefore, it will not rub off or wear away like a sticker, and will stay with that vehicle for life. It is always recommended to double-check the VIN in multiple locations, especially when purchasing a used car, to ensure that the VIN matches on all the documents and the car itself.

A Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) can typically be found in several locations that are not on the vehicle itself, including:

How long is a VIN number?

A Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) is a unique 17-digit code assigned to every manufactured vehicle. The VIN is a combination of letters and numbers that adhere to a standardized format established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) in 1981. The standard VIN format comprises 17 characters, divided into three sections:

The first three characters of a VIN, also known as the “World Manufacturer Identifier” (WMI), identify the vehicle’s manufacturer and the country or geographical area where it was produced. The next six characters, also known as the “Vehicle Attributes” (VA), provide details about the vehicle, such as the model, body style, engine type, and restraint system. The last eight characters, also known as the “Vehicle Identifier Section” (VIS), provide specific information about the vehicle, including the production number and check digit.

What do all the characters in your vehicle’s VIN stand for?

Each character in a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) has a specific meaning and represents specific information about the vehicle. Here is a breakdown of the 17 characters in a VIN and what they stand for:

It is worth noting that not all information about a vehicle is included in the VIN. For example, details such as the car’s color, options, or equipment are not typically included. Therefore, it is always advisable to obtain a comprehensive vehicle history report from a reputable provider and to have a professional mechanic inspect the vehicle before making a purchase decision.

