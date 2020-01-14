DDOT revitalizes Detroit mobility with new transit buses from New Flyer

New Flyer of America Inc. recently announced that the city of Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) have awarded New Flyer a new order for 26 40-foot, clean-diesel Xcelsior® heavy-duty transit buses. This is the third order from a five-year contract for 200 buses signed by DDOT in 2017, leaving options to purchase a total of 114 buses over the remaining three years.

The new order of fully accessible buses supports the DDOT strategic transportation plan, which includes rebranding, revitalizing, and increasing bus service to provide a better, more reliable transportation network for a revitalized Detroit.

“As America’s leader in safe, reliable, and accessible transit mobility, New Flyer is proud to support DDOT’s pursuit of revitalized transit service in Detroit,” said Chris Stoddart, President at New Flyer. “Since 1993, New Flyer has delivered nearly 600 buses to DDOT, including 469 fully accessible low-floor buses, and we look forward to supporting reliable transit service for the greater Detroit area community.”

New Flyer’s clean diesel buses use a four-step process to filter harmful emissions from the exhaust; it uses leading engine technology that results in highly efficient, virtually smoke-free engines, which can achieve low emissions and help reduce particulate emissions by 90% and NOx (nitrogen oxide) emissions by 95%.

The Detroit Department of Transportation is the largest public transit agency in Michigan, also serving the neighboring cities of Dearborn, Hamtramck, Highland Park, Harper Woods, Livonia, Redford Township, River Rouge and Southfield and delivering over 22 million trips per year.