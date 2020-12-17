DART celebrates Silver Line construction with first concrete pour ceremony

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) and Archer Western Herzog (AWH) commemorated construction of the future Silver Line Regional Rail project with a First Concrete Ceremony on Wednesday, December 16. The event took place near the intersection of Preston Road and the Keller Springs Road, a mile northeast of the future Knoll Trail Station in Dallas.

The ceremony included a long-held tradition by the Walsh Group, parent company of AWH, of placing Miraculous Medals in a project’s first concrete pour. A Walsh Group institution for more than six decades, the Miraculous Medal is an oval-shaped depiction of Mary according to Saint Catherine Laboure’s vision. The gesture of placing Miraculous Medals symbolizes an inspiration to successfully complete the job safely and to make it as miraculous as the Medal itself.

The Silver Line Regional Rail Project’s primary purpose is to provide passenger rail connections and service that will improve mobility, accessibility and system linkages to major employment, population and activity centers in the northern part of the DART Service Area.

With revenue service scheduled for early 2023, the 26-mile Silver Line Regional Rail Project traverses seven cities between DFW Airport, Grapevine, Coppell, Dallas, Carrollton, Addison, Richardson and Plano, and includes 10 new stations. When completed, the $1.2 billion Silver Line will connect with the Trinity Metro TEXRail commuter rail line at DFW North station providing access to Downtown Fort Worth and various other Tarrant County locales. The line will also connect with the Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) A-train commuter rail line providing access to various Denton County locations and DART’s Green Line providing access to Dallas Love Field and Downtown Dallas via Downtown Carrollton Station.