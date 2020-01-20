Daimler Coaches North America assumes responsibility for Daimler Buses touring coach business in U.S. and Canada

The founding of Daimler Coaches North America (DCNA) sees Daimler’s bus division assuming independent responsibility for its North American touring coach business. To this end, Daimler has taken over the shares in REV Coach LLC from the REV Group. REV Coach LLC was previously responsible for the sale and servicing of Setra touring coaches in the U.S. and Canada.

Making optimum use of the North American touring coach market

“With our new business unit, Daimler Coaches North America, we want to make optimum use of the opportunities offered by the touring coach market in the USA and Canada. The founding of DCNA underscores the strategic aim of Daimler Buses to further extend its global market presence,” Till Oberwörder, head of Daimler Buses, said.

DCNA is based in Fort Mill, South Carolina. As an autonomous business unit, it is part of the global business of Daimler Buses. The managing director is Dr. Thomas Rohde, who was previously responsible for the bus business of Daimler Buses in central Europe as CEO of EvoBus Austria and EvoBus Czech Repubic.

“In future in the U.S.A and Canada, we want to operate with the same professional market management which sees Daimler Buses enjoy success as the market leader in its core markets of Europe, Brazil, Argentina and Mexico,” Rohde said on the realignment of the North American touring coach business. “With a broad, comprehensive service range and highly efficient replacement parts logistics, we want to serve the requirements of our customers in North America and Canada in the best way possible. We would like to thank our previous partner, the REV Group, for its commitment to our North American touring coach business and for its cooperation during the entire takeover process.”

Aftersales network of Daimler Trucks North America for the provision of comprehensive service and highly efficient replacement parts logistics

DCNA will also continue to offer products of the premium brand Setra in the U.S. and Canada. Through close cooperation with Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA), the established replacement parts and service structures are also to be used for the touring coach business in future. This means that bus companies benefit from one of the most modern aftersales networks in North America.

The aim is to configure the range of services and the availability of replacement parts in such a way that they are even better tailored to customer requirements and structured highly efficiently. Closer collaboration with DTNA when it comes to the provision of replacement parts is set to ensure a comprehensive offering in the U.S. and Canada.

DCNA is continuing its close cooperation with Detroit Diesel Corporation. Bus companies can thus use the extensive network of authorized service points with trained, certified technicians from Detroit Diesel Corporation. In addition to DCNA’s central service center in Fort Worth, in areas with a larger Setra fleet, selected sites are being trained and qualified in order to guarantee a comprehensive bus service for the overall vehicle and serve as a local supplier for replacement parts.

Daimler Coaches North America at the UMA Expo 2020

The presence of the newly founded business unit Daimler Coaches North America (DCNA) at the specialist U.S. bus fair of the United Motorcoach Association (UMA) in Nashville, Tennessee, from January 19 to 23, is dedicated to the realignment of the Daimler bus division in the North American touring coach market.

The booth offers an all-round insight into the product and service portfolio. The exhibited vehicle from the premium brand Setra displays tailor-made solutions for touring coach transport in the USA and Canada which aren’t just comfortable, but are also safe and economical. Visitors can also find out about how Daimler Coaches North America is aligning its service offering and the availability of replacement parts to the requirements of customers in the U.S. and Canada.

Bus companies benefit from the existing state-of-the-art Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) sales and service network. Thanks to the close collaboration between DCNA and Detroit Diesel Corporation, customers can also use the extensive network of authorized service points with certified Detroit Diesel Corporation technicians. In areas with a larger Setra fleet, selected sites are also being trained and qualified by Detroit Diesel in order to ensure a comprehensive bus service and act as local suppliers for replacement parts.