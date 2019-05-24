Cubic Debuts New Driver Control Unit at CTAA EXPO 2019

Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division debuted its NextBus Driver Control Unit (DCU), part of its NextBus Suite, a next-generation platform for multimodal transit authorities and operators at the Community Transportation Association of America’s (CTAA) 33rd Annual EXPO.

Held in Palm Springs, California from May 19–23, CTAA’s EXPO is the premier networking event for community and public transportation professionals that focuses on the latest transportation industry products and services.

Ensuring public safety is a vital concern of transit agencies and improving driver efficiency contributes to protecting the community, passengers, drivers and vehicles. The Cubic NextBus DCU provides a single point for the monitoring and management of on-vehicle systems, using easy-to-see displays with easy-to-use user interface.

Cubic’s focus is to simplify transit operations by offering a fully integrated solution, consisting of Cubic software and partner hardware allowing drivers to use one familiar screen to interact with diverse on-board systems including fare boxes, signage, vehicle locators and driver communications.

“Cubic’s NextBus Suite is an intuitive platform that builds the foundation for a Transit Management-as-a-Service (TMaaS) environment, enabling rapid evaluation, deployment and support of modern transit capabilities so that operators can provide customers with the most seamless transit experiences possible,” Katie Sihler, CTS senior business development director for NextBus, said.

Cubic delivers real-time passenger information to over 100 transit agencies, organizations, institutions and airports, serving more than 300 million riders each year. In addition to its NextBus DCU, Cubic showcased real-time passenger information (RTPI) from the trade show floor.

Real-time Passenger Information: RTPI provides convenient access to trip planning, real-time arrival predictions and departure updates with machine learning, service alerts and notifications and number of seats available.

Driver Control Unit: an intelligent management and communications device that interfaces with Cubic’s NextBus RTPI predictions, passenger counters, NextStop signage, engine diagnostics, two-way operator messaging and operator covert alarms. GPS technology and a proprietary algorithm link data from the city’s various transit vehicles and agency management systems and send it to the NextBus service center.

This is an edited version of a press release that originally appeared on the Cubic website. You can view it here.