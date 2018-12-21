Cooper Tire Wins Global 2018 Good Design® Awards for Discoverer At3™ Family of Tires and Discoverer True North™

Cooper Tire announced on December 20, 2018 that its Discoverer AT3™ family of tires, which includes three distinct all-season, all terrain tires for SUVs and pick-up trucks, and its Discoverer True North™, a tire designed to provide strong grip and confident handling in winter weather, have earned 2018 GOOD DESIGN® awards from The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design in cooperation with the European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design and Urban Studies for their design excellence. The winning tires were selected from more than 900 entries spanning nearly 50 countries.

The GOOD DESIGN® award is one of the world’s most prestigious and longest-standing design award programs recognizing the most innovative and cutting-edge industrial, product and graphic designs produced around the world. The award is based on criteria including innovative design, new technologies, form, materials, construction, concept, function, utility, energy efficiency and sensitivity to the environment.

“Both the Discoverer AT3 family of tires and the Discoverer True North were developed utilizing consumer-led product development – resulting in tires that truly stand up to drivers’ expectations,” Scott Jamieson, Cooper’s Director of Product Management, said. “These products have received outstanding reviews and earning GOOD DESIGN® award recognition provides further third-party validation of Cooper’s commitment to offering innovative products that perform.”

For more information, visit Cooper Tire’s website to see the news release.