Conway Tours’ David Eaton joins DATTCO Coach & Tour Division

DATTCO, Inc., one of New England’s largest privately-owned motorcoach operators, is pleased to announce the addition of David Eaton as the Coach and Tour Group’s Director of Business Development. David is a seasoned transportation and travel professional with 28 years of management, operations, and sales experience. His responsibilities will include developing strategies to broaden DATTCO’s clientele base as the company continues to make a steady recovery post-pandemic.

He joins DATTCO from Conway Tours, out of Cumberland, RI, where he was general manager. In his tenure there, he grew retail and group business by building effective teams and coalitions to achieve corporate and industry goals. David has developed procedures and trained employees to maximize efficiency and customer satisfaction, including developing, booking, inventory and reconciliation. He has served as a board member of the American Bus Association (ABA) for 15 years and chairman of the annual ABA Marketplace, boasting more than 3,000 attendees.

“DATTCO is already one of the most reputable tour operators in New England, but my goal is to position it as the region’s top operator. I will start by focusing our efforts in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts,” explained Eaton. “The Coach and Tour Group has a strong team in place, and I look forward to collaborating with them to make DATTCO a household name in these target areas.”

“I am pleased to announce this important addition to our team. I have great confidence in David’s ability to significantly impact our company by combining his broad experience in the industry with his ability to foster best-in-class teams that are strong ambassadors for the DATTCO brand,” said Dennis Lyons, Vice President, Coach & Tour.