Complete Coach Works to Offer Retrofits for Wheelchair Charging Stations

Complete Coach Works (CCW), a leading innovator in heavy-duty electric transportation, recently announced that it will offer retrofits to allow passengers to charge their wheelchairs at each tie down location in the bus.

CCW is committed to serving the transportation industry with innovative advanced technologies. From the introduction of the Zero Emission Propulsion System (ZEPS) all-electric transit bus, first produced in 2012, to its newly developed HVAC system, which has successfully proven to perform in the harshest environments, CCW recognizes the unique needs of its customers.

This upgrade will be available to all types of buses. It includes an installation of plug outlets at each wheelchair tie down station, allowing riders to plug in their cords and charge while riding the bus. The key advantage to the charging station is to provide riders with better accessibility and offering them a bit more power to reach their destination.

“We are relentless in pursuing innovative options for the growth of our customers. This unique retrofit will allow agencies to offer riders who use wheelchairs or scooters an opportunity to charge en route,” Brad Carson, director of sales and marketing at CCW, said.

Wheelchair charging stations will give riders the assurance needed to navigate the city freely. In addition, the charging stations will enhance wheelchair reliability and drive range, allowing users to go a further distance. This retrofit will pave the road for other agencies to notice the benefits of adding wheelchair charging stations to their buses.

“We are excited to offer our customers another option to increase ridership. Bus travelers [who use wheelchairs] will now have a sense of security and confidence to be independent in their communities,” Carson said.