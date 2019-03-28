Complete Coach Works Develops its Largest Electric Bus Battery Capacity

Complete Coach Works (CCW), a leading innovator in heavy-duty electric transportation, announced March 28 that they now offer an optional 466 kWh onboard energy storage system.

CCW increased its Zero Emission Propulsion System (ZEPS) battery pack in order to increase power and range. Currently, there are more than 50 ZEPS buses deployed in service across the nation with over three million revenue miles. These deployments have been proven to perform successfully in all types of weather conditions.

IndyGo and Indy Airport operate 30 ZEPS buses for its day-to-day operations. The City of McAllen Transit Department utilizes two ZEPS buses to operate out of the city’s International Transit Terminal where passengers can connect for several international, national, regional and intercity destinations.

“The increase in energy capacity is exciting for this technology,” Brad Carson, CCW’s director of sales and marketing, said. “We were able to keep the battery pack light which improves vehicle reliability and efficiency. Our company is committed to providing the transit industry with the most advanced technology and this upgrade will give agencies the extended range they need on a single charge.”

Using advanced lithium ion batteries and liquid cooled all-electric drive systems, the unmatched performance of ZEPS delivers a significantly longer operating range while maintaining battery life. Other features include a permanent magnet synchronous motor that provides maximum torque at the start and a smooth acceleration profile.

The ZEPS saga started as an option to provide customers with a clean, cost-effective and viable alternative to fossil fuel. Working with its sister company Transit Sales International, CCW developed its own system by taking an existing low-floor transit bus and rebuilt it as a battery-electric bus. The resulting ZEPS bus offers economical options to bus operators looking to start an electric bus operation. Operators can opt to purchase newly refurbished buses from CCW’s inventory or have their existing fleet converted to all-electric.

Electric vehicles are revolutionizing the transportation industry. CCW hopes to extend the revolution in the transit fleet market by offering a higher capacity 466 kWh energy storage system. ZEPS maintains its status as the industry’s lightest electric battery system that can extend driving range and reduce environmental impacts.

CCW’s commitment to sustainability has enabled it to assist numerous transit agencies in their pursuit of preserving the planet for future generations. CCW looks forward to helping more agencies go all-electric to save money, save fuel, and save the world!