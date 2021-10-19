Cincinnati Metro CEO Darryl Haley receives prestigious COMTO Leadership Award

Metro CEO and General Manager Darryl Haley has been awarded the prestigious Thomas G. Neusom Founders’ Leadership Award by the Conference of Minority Transportation Officials (COMTO).

The Thomas G. Neusom Founders’ Leadership Award is COMTO’s highest honor, bestowed upon executives and policymakers who have provided outstanding contributions toward the growth and development of people of color within the transportation industry.

“I am honored and grateful for COMTO’s recognition with this award,” said Haley. “My name may be on the trophy, but it’s truly an acknowledgment of the hard work by everyone here at Metro to ensure it is a diverse, equitable and inclusive employer and service provider for our region.”

Under Mr. Haley’s leadership, Metro has made significant strides in building lasting procurement relationships with women- and minority-owned businesses and contractors. Likewise, he has overseen the agency’s continued efforts in cultivating diversity among Metro’s staff and ensuring that inclusivity is reflected at all levels throughout the organization, from its maintenance and operations facilities to its executive team.

“Faced with a pandemic which hit our industry hard, our honorees were able to continue the work of COMTO, remain committed to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and serve our communities,” said Dr. Gwendolyn Boyd, Interim President and CEO of COMTO National, in a news release.