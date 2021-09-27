Cincinnati bus users can now tap and ride with validation units powered by Masabi

Masabi, the company bringing Fare Payments as-a-Service to public transit, today announced the deployment of 440 HID Global VAL100 units across the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority (SORTA) fleet, allowing riders to validate tickets and passes when boarding SORTA services – providing a contactless, secure and safe way to pay.

SORTA tickets are available for purchase on the EZfare regional fare payment system, which is powered by Masabi’s Justride platform. Passes can be purchased on the EZfare app as well as within leading Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) and mobility apps such as Transit, Uber and Moovit, while riders can also add funds to their EZfare Accounts at their local Transit Centers.

With the installation of validation devices, riders can now scan their mobile passes on a VAL100 when boarding SORTA buses, with an audible beep and a colored screen identifying the ticket is valid for use. The validation units will expedite the boarding process making riding SORTA services faster and safer by enabling contactless fare payments combined with electronic validation.

SORTA is a member of NEORide, a council of governments comprising 17 transit systems across 3 states, dedicated to the development and promotion of regional public transportation services, the largest of its kind in the United States. Other agencies in the EZfare network that have deployed validators include; Laketran, PARTA, METRO BCRTA, TANK, and MCPT.

“The last 18 months have demonstrated the importance of reducing contact between riders and staff on public transit, and minimizing touchpoints has taken on a new relevance to agencies with an important focus put on providing riders with a simple, contactless and speedy ticketing experience,” said Brian Zanghi, CEO of Masabi. “We’re excited to see the continued rollout of validation units across the EZfare network, providing quick and easy electronic validation for their riders, and expanding the reach of contactless validation, making riding public transit safer in face of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Putting the power to validate tickets into riders’ hands makes for a quicker and safer boarding experience, minimizing dwell time and helping our operators,” said SORTA CEO Darryl Haley. “We are excited to continue our work with Masabi building an EZFare network that not only empowers regional travel, but that strives to offer the same safe and comfortable experience to every rider, every step of the way. All via a single app.”

“We are excited for SORTA to launch validators throughout their entire system. This is the next step in expanding EZFare and creating a truly regional fare system that is easier and safer”, said Katherine Conrad, Director at NEORide.