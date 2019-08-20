CCW Announces Contract for Petaluma Transit Bus Rehabilitation

Complete Coach Works (CCW) is pleased to announce its contract with Petaluma Transit; located in Petaluma, California, for the complete rehabilitation of one of their New Flyer buses.

The rehabilitation will include replacement of the original engine with a 2007 Cummins ISL Recon engine. In addition to the clean engine, the rehab will include rebuilt Allison B400R transmission, new driver’s seat, new LED destination sign systems, and new floors.

The remanufactured bus will be finished off with LED external lights and a new paint job along with graphics for a fresh new look to compliment the mechanical upgrades. you

“Complete Coach Works provides top-notch rehabilitation services for projects of all sizes; we’re looking forward to this rehabilitation project for Petaluma Transit. We value our partnership, and consider it a privilege to be involved on this proactive project to keep their fleet modernized and upgraded to meet the needs of their riders,” Kevin O’Brien, general sales manager of CCW, said.

“Complete Coach Works has been great to work with and provided superior quality work for the first ever bus rehabilitation for our agency,” Jared Hall, Transit Manager of Petaluma Transit, said.

CCW provides a range of remanufacturing, repair, and alternative fuel conversion services for transit vehicles in all stages of the life cycle. CCW technicians have the specialized training, OEM qualifications, technical equipment to properly diagnose and repair these systems, and return vehicles that are ready for revenue service.