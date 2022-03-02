CCRTA Named “Outstanding Metro Transit System” for the state of Texas

Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA) was named Texas’ “Outstanding Metropolitan Transit System” by the Texas Transportation Association (TTA).

The award was presented to CEO Jorge G. Cruz-Aedo at the joint SWTA/TTA conference held in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, February 23rd. The event was attended by more than 750 transit leaders and professionals from throughout the region. This is the CCRTA’s first time receiving this prestigious award.

Please join CCRTA, as leadership presents the prestigious award to the CCRTA Board of Directors. All stakeholders are welcome to attend:

Staples Street Center, Board Room, 2nd Floor

602 N. Staples, Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 8:30am

The “Outstanding Metropolitan Transit System” award recognizes a metro transit system in the state that has successfully demonstrated innovation, planning, and safety procedures within the transportation industry. Last year’s award recipient was Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART).

In addition, Mr. Cruz-Aedo received a special achievement award from the TTA for his outstanding leadership to the public transportation industry, especially throughout the pandemic.

“I am humbled by the recognition that CCRTA has received for its efforts in providing essential transportation to our community. I am grateful for the guidance of the CCRTA Board of Directors and the work that our selfless employees provide every day,” said Jorge G. Cruz-Aedo.