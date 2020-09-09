CAT promotes Stearns to chief administrative officer

Chatham Area Transit announces the promotion of David Stearns to Chief Administrative Officer.

Stearns, a licensed attorney, joined CAT in 2018 as the procurement manager before being promoted to procurement, contracts & compliance manager.

As CAO, Stearns provides leadership and oversight over administrative functions and activities such as CAT’s compliance and ethics programs, legal services, business negotiations, internal auditing and contract administration.

His educational background includes a law degree from the New England School of Law and a B.A. of History and International Studies from the University of Southern Maine.