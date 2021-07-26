C-Tran Awards GILLIG $9.7 Million Contract for Eight Battery Electric Buses

GILLIG announced that Clark County Public Transit (C-Tran) in Vancouver, Washington has awarded the company an order for eight 40-foot battery electric buses and charging equipment with an award value of $9.74 million.

“C-Tran has been a long-time customer of ours since 1998, and we’re proud to continue providing Clark County with the best heavy-duty transit buses on the market,” said GILLIG Vice President of Sales Bill Fay. “These new electric buses are reliable, durable, safe, comfortable, and very quiet in operation. They’ll help ensure these Washington communities have cleaner air through their zero-emission operation.”

In addition to reliability and overall performance, GILLIG buses are known for their safety features and being the lowest cost buses to maintain. GILLIG’s electric buses are built on the company’s proven Low Floor Platform and have Cummins propulsion systems.

In developing the product, GILLIG has put the buses through rigorous engineering validation testing, including most recently with Federal Transit Administration’s Bus Test Program at Altoona, Pennsylvania, and earlier in the most extreme hot and cold weather conditions and on the toughest terrains for durability analysis. GILLIG’s deep experience with electrification dates to 2001 with development of an electric trolley bus. For the next two decades, GILLIG perfected electrification technologies in its hybrid and battery electric product offerings. The company has manufactured more than 26,000 heavy-duty transit buses since 2004.