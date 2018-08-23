Busworld South East Asia, a third new exhibition for Busworld in 2019 in Jakarta, Indonesia

The first Busworld South East Asia exhibition and congress will be taking place from March 20 – 22, 2019 at the Jakarta International Expo (JIEXPO) Kemayoran, Jakarta. These premises are the perfect place for an international exhibition like Busworld. With this new exhibition, Busworld is counting eight exhibitions throughout the world: Europe (Belgium), Turkey, India, Russia, Latin America (Colombia), Asia (China), Central Asia (Kazakhstan) and last but not least South East Asia (Indonesia).

Busworld decided to organise a new exhibition in Indonesia because of the promising bus and coach markets in Indonesia as well as in its neighbouring countries. The exhibition is organised together with Global Expo Management (GEM), who already have a thorough experience with exhibition organisation and the commercial vehicle industry.

Indonesia has a population of 260 million people (40% of ASEAN population) spread over 34 provinces with 415 districts. Due to traffic congestion by cars, the government of Indonesia is continuously improving the public transport system with for example a Bus Rapid Transit system in Jakarta, Yogyakarta, Solo and other provinces. The Indonesian Ministry of Transportation has planned for procurement of 3,000 new BRT system buses in the 34 provinces by 2019.

Next to this, the current bus fleet is old and needs renewal. The Ministry of Transportation is in the process of regulating the maximum ages: for buses the maximum age will be 25 years and for tourism coaches 10 years. According to police records there are over 500,000 units of buses in operation on the road with 35% of them being over 20 years old. This would mean that Indonesia will need 175,000 units of new buses in the coming years.

Indonesia is also aiming to reach 20 million visitors by the end of 2019. Ten new destinations are ready now. In order to serve this larger number of visitors, forecasts are saying there is a need for 5,000 new coaches by 2019.

Coach tourism is the next big thing in Indonesia. Since 2016 coach operators also started to introduce double decker coaches.

Needless to say that Indonesia is a perfect place to host a Busworld exhibition. Didier Ramoudt, President of Busworld International is very convinced about this location: ”I am sure that the Indonesian bus and coach market is ready for a specialised professional bus and coach only exhibition and conference. Although the bus and truck industry might be linked through their similar technologies, the markets are completely different. The bus and coach industry deserves a separate targeted approach. Together with GEM Indonesia, we will make this happen!”.

The exhibition is supported by IPOMI, the association of Indonesia’s young bus operators and ASKARINDO, the association of bodybuilders. Sales was opened, so potential exhibitors can book a booth. More news will follow in the coming months.