Busworld and ABA announce partnership to bring renowned Busworld Academy to ABA’s 2020 Marketplace

Busworld Foundation and the American Bus Association (ABA) are pleased to announce a partnership that will bring Busworld’s education programming — the Academy — to ABA’s 2020 Marketplace in Omaha, Nebraska from January 11 to 14. This is the first time Busworld Academy will be offered in the United States in conjunction with another association’s existing program.

“This is an amazing opportunity to bring the worldwide expertise of the Busworld — who look at the global perspective of transportation together with the U.S. motorcoach and passenger transportation industry to offer a unique and one-of-a-kind format to motorcoach operators, as well as transportation experts, urban planners, manufacturers and others — all together for high-level discussions on the future of our industry,” said ABA Chairman of the Board Don DeVivo. “No other event offers anything like this at this level.”

Busworld Academy is known around the world for putting on the best and most thought-provoking education programs in the bus and motorcoach industry. While normally paired with Busworld exhibitions, currently taking place in seven locations around the world, this partnership with ABA was one that the Busworld Foundation saw as an unsurpassed opportunity to bring together motorcoach operators, transportation planners, academics and all forms of bus transportation — transit, school, scheduled, etc. — to address the future of the bus and motorcoach industry.

“The mobility sector is worldwide one of the fastest evolving industries,” said Busworld Academy Director Jan Deman. of these evolutions are technology driven. The implementation of these technologies in the daily operations of a bus- or coach company can be extremely challenging. Hearing experts and exchanging ideas, experiences and perceptions in order to bring more accurate services, answering the demands of society, of clients and potential clients … is the direct objective of the Busworld Academy. We are proud to launch our first edition in North America, together with ABA,”

The Busworld Academy is recognized for bringing together key industry influencers such as presidents of major bus and motorcoach operators and manufacturers from around the world, experts in bus and motorcoach technology, scientists and engineers working on the latest technologies, suppliers to the industry and others who shape the trends today and in the future.

Past Busworld Academy topics led by international business leaders and journalists included transportation terrorism attacks, industry market forecasts, future products and innovations, safety and maintenance technologies, main trends and developments of the public transport sector, affecting bus and e-bus production and operation and more.

“ABA is pleased to partner with Busworld Foundation,” Peter Pantuso, ABA president and CEO, said. “Their focus on passenger transportation and their interest in growing the industry worldwide and bringing a worldwide expertise to the industry is both welcomed and valued.”