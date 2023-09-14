BUSRide is pleased to announce the return of MotorVision. The popular contest last appeared in 2011, and annually spotlighted the best and brightest bus wraps and graphics in the industry. MotorVision has become known as the industry standard for showing off the best rolling billboards, moving murals, and free-wheeling creativity on wheels.

With its return to the pages of BUSRide, the new MotorVision serves as a showcase for top graphic designers and outfitters that specialize in bus graphics.

This month, our MotorVision spotlight is on BusGraphix, based in Tempe, Arizona. BusGraphix is a premier provider of commercial graphics in the USA, been providing clients with exceptional graphic services since 1994. Building relationships and servicing clients is what Jay Lieske and his BusGraphix team love and they will stop at nothing to make sure that every project stands out in its own unique way.

BusGraphix is proud of its mind-blowing designs, meticulous production process using the highest quality materials in the market, and its highly skilled and award-winning installation team with over a century of combined experience.

BusGraphix is located in Tempe, Arizona, providing high-end commercial bus graphics for the USA since 1994. Visit www.BusGraphix.com for more information.

BusGraphix has wrapped over 90 buses for Genentech, the American biotechnology corporation, over the past five years under contract. The pictured bus is a zero-emissions double-decker.

BusGraphix and Transportation Charter Services have shared a business partnership for more than two decades, resulting in hundreds of buses branded with BusGraphix’s signature wraps.

This wrap was created as part of an advertising partnership between ASU and Coca-Cola.

BusGraphix has wrapped over 60 coaches for its Tempe neighborArizona State University (ASU)over the past four years. The team at BusGraphix have developed a strategic partnership with ASU and the university’s transportation provider Arrow Stage Lines.