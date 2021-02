BISC/BUSMARC WEBINAR SERIES: Monitoring Driver Performance, Hours of Service and Remedial Driver Training

As part of their ongoing educational webinar series, the American Bus Association hosted their latest virtual meeting in their BISC & BUSMARC 2021 VIRTUAL SAFETY & MAINTENANCE SERIES.

The session was hosted by Bus Industry Safety Council Mentors Mike McDonal, BusMARC Chair and Director of Regulatory Compliance and Industry Relations at Saucon Technologies, and Jeff Marley, Regional Manager for Lancer Insurance.

Discussion topics included monitoring driver performance, vehicle inspections, standard of acceptable driver behavior, expectation of employee conduct, telematics, performance matrix, company infraction policies, hours of service, personal conveyance policies, training and retraining, mirror adjustment, blind spots, coach dimensions, off tracking, pivot point, tail swing and backing accidents.

Primary discussion points were followed by a question-and-answer portion.

To register for upcoming webinars or to view past webinars, visit Webinars « Categories « Events « American Bus Association (buses.org).