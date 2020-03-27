BestDrive Keeps Stores Open with Normal Hours To Support Essential Fleets and Roadside Service

BestDrive, a commercial tire dealer and retreader focusing on Continental tire offerings, is open with standard operating hours during the COVID-19 pandemic as an essential partner for critical transportation needs.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued a guidance list issued of essential critical infrastructure workers on March 19, which included employees supporting or enabling transportation functions. BestDrive remains operational and ready to provide tires, retreads, and services to essential fleets such as those in the Healthcare/Public Health, Law Enforcement/Public Safety, First Responders/ Emergency Service, Food and Agriculture, Energy, Water and Wastewater, and Transportation and Logistics industries.

As the health of employees, suppliers and customers is of highest importance, BestDrive has been implementing health and safety measures in all locations, following the recommendations of state, federal, and international health officials, such as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO).

BestDrive will continue retread production operations, consistent with the “critical manufacturing” element specified by DHS. Increased retread demand is a natural result of many BestDrive customers increasing the frequency of deliveries to grocery stores, pharmacies, healthcare facilities, and other critical areas.

BestDrive also provides emergency roadside service for fleets in need of immediate assistance. During normal business hours, drivers should contact the nearest BestDrive location. To find the nearest location, visit www.BestDriveTire.com or perform a Google search. Individual store listings are updated daily on Google Business to confirm hours of operation.

For after-hours service, fleets should call toll-free 1-833-BDR-SRVC (1-833-237-7782).

To further protect employees, BestDrive is suspending all nonessential functions not directly related to essential business needs, including face-to-face sales visits. This in no way precludes the BestDrive team from following up via telephone, video conferencing, or other means to ensure essential customers can accomplish their work. BestDrive will work with fleets to find ways to limit personal exposure while meeting business needs.

BestDrive remains a ready partner across the nation to help “flatten the curve” of this infectious disease. Employees are aware of the precautions necessary to protect themselves, including social distancing and aggressive sanitation, as specified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Additional measures include proper hand washing technique, disinfecting common areas of the stores and retread plants including the lobby, cafeteria, break rooms, offices, meeting rooms, turnstiles, etc. BestDrive employees also have stations with cleaning products and hand sanitizer dispensers for personal and workspace hygiene.

During this difficult period, BestDrive remains vigilant to the dangers of the COVID-19 virus while keeping in mind that fleet customers are supporting the critical supply chain operations necessary to keep our states and our nation moving. Customers who have questions related to this topic are encouraged to consult with their local BestDrive management team.

In addition to new and retread tires, BestDrive can help fleets select and implement innovative technology such as ContiPressureCheck® tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ContiConnect® remote digital tire monitoring, ContiPressureCheck Solo trailer TPMS, and Continental’s VDO Roadlog for ELD Mandate compliance. Services available at all BestDrive outlets include commercial tire mounting, dismounting, and balancing, 24-hour service, wheel refinishing, new and used wheels, air-up programs, commercial truck alignments and fleet checks. The stores also offer passenger, light truck, material handling, and OTR tires. For the most up-to-date list of locations, please visit www.bestdrivetire.com.