BCycle in four new cities now available in Transit

Move over, flying cars: the future of transportation has arrived — and it makes “going green” the easy choice. Today, Madison BCycle, Greenville BCycle, Broward BCycle, and Santa Barbara BCycle are all bringing bikeshare and public transit into a single app experience. The new offering, available in the Transit app, enables riders to plan a multimodal trip and unlock a bike with just a few taps.

By bringing public transit and bikeshare together, BCycle and Transit are creating a combined option that introduces new audiences to bikeshare and makes bike-to-bus connections even easier for existing bikeshare users in Madison, WI, Greenville, SC, Broward County, FL, and Santa Barbara, CA.

Public transit riders already use the Transit app to navigate their local public transit network, thanks to real-time transit countdowns and point-to-point trip planning. Now, riders can also buy bikeshare passes and unlock bikes with the Transit app for these four BCycle systems, with a combined 135 stations and 520 bikes.

With just a few taps, users enter their payment information just once to purchase and activate any bikeshare pass type with their Transit account.

In addition to Madison, Greenville, Broward County, and Santa Barbara BCycle, riders can use their Transit account to purchase bikeshare passes for RTC Bike Share in Las Vegas – with even more BCycle systems on the way. Riders can also use their Transit account to purchase fares for more than 65 transit systems across the U.S. and Canada, including RTD in Denver, Port Authority in Pittsburgh, COTA in Columbus, AC Transit in the San Francisco Bay Area, VIA Metropolitan Transit in San Antonio, and Metro in Cincinnati.

“Our goal is to change the world by getting more people on bikes,” said Morgan Ramaker, Executive Director of BCycle. “To do that in bike share, we’re working to remove barriers to riding. With the integration of BCycle into the Transit app, it makes it easier than ever for public transit riders to add e-bikes to their daily routines, and for bike share riders to discover new multimodal routes.”

“This collaboration helps our partners in Madison, Greenville, Broward County, and Santa Barbara forge a new path for the future of transportation,” said Jake Sion, Chief Operating Officer at Transit. “By bringing together public transit and bikeshare all over the country, we’re making it easier to get around without a car and helping more people discover easy, fun and green modes of transportation.”