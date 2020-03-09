BC Transit orders 17 CNG buses from New Flyer

New Flyer Industries Canada ULC recently announced that the BC Transit Corporation has issued an order for 17 compressed natural gas (CNG) Xcelsior® 40-foot, heavy-duty transit buses. The order follows BC Transit’s purchase of 68 CNG buses in August 2019, which were converted from the New Flyer option backlog.

This purchase continues to support BC Transit’s low carbon program and commitment to full electrification by 2040, as announced in July 2019. With this plan, BC Transit will gradually transition all 1,200 of its buses from traditional propulsion to zero-emission vehicles.

“BC Transit has long been a leader in sustainable transit, and with the 2019 commitment to full fleet electrification by 2040, we continue down the path in supporting BC Transit’s evolution toward 100% zero-emission,” said Chris Stoddart, President at New Flyer. “We are proud to be North America’s leader in sustainable buses, technology, and infrastructure, and even more so to continue partnering with an agency that demonstrates a progressive and proven plan to get there.”

CNG propulsion can reduce nitrogen oxides emissions and has an immediate impact on improving air quality. With clean, safe, and readily available technology, CNG propulsion emits 90% less nitrogen oxide (NOx) than diesel engines – and meets particulate matter levels without the need of a filter. Since 1994, New Flyer has delivered over 13,000 CNG buses across North America.

“We are focused on achieving sustainable transportation through a strategy that drives innovation and modernization of our fleet,” said Erinn Pinkerton, President and Chief Executive Officer of BC Transit. “We value our relationship with New Flyer, and their role in helping BC Transit reduce emissions in our communities and in delivering transportation solutions our customers can rely on.”

BC Transit provides public transportation in British Columbia, Canada, for all regions outside the Greater Vancouver area, delivering over 50 million passenger trips per year. It is responsible for the planning and delivery for all municipal transit systems in British Columbia, supporting over 130 communities with sustainable transportation.

Since 1982, NFI has delivered over 1,300 buses to BC Transit, including New Flyer transit buses, Alexander Dennis Limited double-deck buses, and ARBOC® low-floor cutaway buses.